Winter WineFest III supports Glendale Education Foundation

COALPORT — William “Bill” Morrison, vice-president of the Glendale Education Foundation, announced the results of the organization’s recent WineFest III fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 12.
“This is our third mid-winter community event that brings out a number of area residents—in this case nearly 300 total — to get together for a great time while providing funding to improve and enrich academic climate for the K-12 children of Glendale School District,” Morrison stated. Morrison, who served as WineFest coordinator this year, noted that a total of over $7,900 net profit was amassed — up $500 from the 2020 total. The 2021 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held at the Glendale Fire Hall in Coalport, a total of five popular area wineries participated in the fundraiser, including Bee Kind Winery, Woody Lodge Winery, Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, Starr Hill Winery and Twisted Vine Winery. In keeping with the “Valentine” theme, five other vendors included Dutch Hill Chocolates, Cookies by Mary Ann, B & B Cheeses, Tastefully Simple and (wine) smoothies by DeLong Enterprises.
This truly was a community event, with 71 high quality baskets contributed to be raffled off which generated $2,500 in tickets; nine large items were donated — an increase from only one prize in 2020 — as well as enough in “50/50 raffle” tickets to hold a drawing at the end of both sessions.
GEF Executive Director Richard W. Snyder II noted the event’s success was truly a group effort by all 11 foundation board members.
“We owe a debt of gratitude and admiration to Bill Morrison for stepping up at the last minute to chair this WineFest event. He worked tirelessly for nearly three month, keeping his hand on every part of the fundraiser, utilizing his reputation with the public (particularly area businesses) to acquire a wealth of baskets, prizes and donations,” Snyder said. “Bill skillfully delegated duties to board members and enthusiastic volunteers throughout the day crafting a productive, yet extremely fun, event!”