PATTON — Winter Blast! event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of free winter activities at Prince Gallitzin State Park.
Go sledding, try cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, do some ice fishing, or partake in the 5K Fun Run/Walk. There will be exhibits set up talking about ice fishing, geocaching, local wildlife and more.
Equipment for all activities will be provided on a first-come/first-served basis, but you may wish to bring your own sled and ice skates.
The event will be held at the Prince Gallitzin Marina along Marina Road.
Activities to include:
- 5K Fun Run/Walk at 10 a.m.
- Guided Winter Nature Hike
- Snowmobile demos by the Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club
- Cross-country Skis and Snowshoe loaners
- Ice fishing
- Geocaching, with GPS loaners
- Disc golf course
- Ice Skating and Sledding (bring your own skates and sleds)
- Broomball
- Education Station
- Bonfire
The 5K Fun Run/Walk — will start at 10 a.m. at the new Prince Gallitzin Pavilion, next to the Marina. The first 75 participants will receive a free reusable bag. There is no fee or pre-registration to participate. This is a non-timed event (just for fun). Well-behaved pets welcome.
Many activities are dependent on snow/ice conditions. These park programs are free of charge and open to the public.
For more information, contact Vinny Curtis, Environmental Education Specialist, at 814-674-1000, extension 105, or by email at vicurtis@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.events.dcnr.pa.gov.