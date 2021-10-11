DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center has announced it will host an Oktoberfest featuring a Straub Brewery tasting on Oct. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery.
There will be eight different Straub Beers including the newest Sangria for a tasting event, and plenty of snacks. The event is free to the public. Attendees must be over 21 to enjoy the tasting event. Water and soda will be provided for non-samplers.
The artists of the month will be newest members, Kevin Straub, John Pirnak and Jeff London.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois (second floor).
The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all open hours.