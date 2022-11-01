DUBOIS — Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is pleased to announce an autumn leaves collage class to be held at the gallery for preschool-aged individuals to teens.
There will be 10 to 12 participants. The cost, which includes supplies, is $30.
The class will be on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. The deadline to register is Nov. 10.
To register, contact Kim Ettaro at 814-592-2810 or kimettaro@gmail.com, or call the gallery at 814-375-5834.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois on the second floor. The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.