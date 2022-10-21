DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is featuring stained glass classes for beginners.
It’s newest artist, Kat Kowal, is offering classes for those wanting to learn stained glass art.
Each student will create a five to 15 piece stained glass art project. Patterns, tools and glass included. It will be a two day course, six hours each. The course will be $85 per person per day.
Courses will be flexible and scheduled to fit instructors and students’ schedules. Please call the gallery to get in touch with Kat to set up classes. Visit with Kat on Facebook (@Katarzyna Kowal) to see her amazing art.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady Street, DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.
The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the gallery and the stained glass class can be found at www.winklergallery.org.