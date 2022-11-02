DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center invites individuals to join it for holiday shopping and its 20th anniversary celebration.
It will be open and offer sales during Black Friday (Nov. 25) and Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26). Stop by one of the many downtown stores and shop local for some beautiful handcrafted local art.
On Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, it will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. This is a huge achievement for a small town gallery. The organization is thankful for the support it receives from the local community, donors and sponsors.
The gallery will be open with many artists holding classes or giving demonstrations in such mediums as pottery, stained glass, Photoshop, Lightroom and acrylic painting.
A duo of harp and hammered dulcimer will provide the background music on Friday evening.
Santa will make an appearance Saturday, and there will be refreshments and some gifts for kids who stop by.
More information will be coming. Follow the organization on Facebook or visit winklergallery.org.