ALLPORT — West Branch High School will host a blood drive the school’s old gymnasium, 444 Allport Cutoff on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This event is sponsored as part of the West Branch organ donor and tissues awareness initiative.
Call 1-800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter WBAHS to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.