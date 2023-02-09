MORRISDALE — A West Branch Area School District alum received multiple awards tied to his federal government service.
Brian Potts, formerly of Morrisdale, retired from federal government employment after more than 25 years of service. His awards upon retirement include the Department of the Army’s Superior Public Service Medal and the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award.
He got his beginnings at West Branch, graduating in 1990, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
His federal service began as part of the Department of the Navy’s Financial Management Trainee Program. During this time, he worked as an auditor for the Naval Audit Service, participating in both financial audits and reviews of major weapon system acquisitions.
He served as a budget analyst for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), providing direct assistance in the annual review of the military departments’ and intelligence agencies’ military construction and intelligence budget submissions. He was awarded the Office of the Secretary of Defence Award for Excellence while serving in the comptroller’s office.
Potts then worked with the Committee on Appropriations in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving as a professional staff member on the Subcommittee for Military Construction between 1999 and 2004. His duties included reviewing and analyzing the president’s annual budget submission for military construction, military family housing, base realignment and closure, and assisting in the completion of legislative action on the annual Military Construction Appropriation Bill.
Potts went on to a position with the Committee on Appropriations in the U.S. Senate. In 2015, Potts was hired to be the staff director of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, a position responsible for a portfolio exceeding $600 billion in annual national security spending. He returned to the U.S. House of Representatives to become national security advisor on the Committee on Appropriations in 2019.
Potts is the son of Gary and Sheila Potts, of Morrisdale, and brother of Angela Gates, of Howard.