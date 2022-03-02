A nonpartisan community vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4, at the Clearfield County Courthouse to support Ukraine and the conflict that their citizens are enduring.
Pennsylvania 182nd House District Representative Brian Sims and Clearfield County commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass and possibly others will speak in support of the Ukrainian people and will share words of solidarity.
Pastor Bob Henry of Clearfield will be leading the prayer vigil. All members of the community are invited to join.