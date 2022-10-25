Dear United Way Friend,
Healthy kids…centered adults…special needs children enjoying summer camp…retirees staying active…these things matter. All local all the time! When you are asked to help the Clearfield Area United Way, you are being asked to make a difference in the lives of people right here at home…throughout central, southern and eastern Clearfield County.
The Clearfield Area United Way is gearing up for its’ annual campaign and we need your help to meet the needs of many people in our area…to make a local impact. Our campaign goal for this year is $200,000 and the only way to reach this goal is with your help.
United Way works to support 23 health and human service agencies…agencies that provide shelter to women and children who are homeless due to domestic violence, that fill the void when a disaster strikes, such as a fire or flood, that provide a centralized location for youth to meet after school, do homework and have safe fun instead of going home alone.
Member agencies use our United Way funds to directly fund programs and to use as matching funds to apply for grants. Therefore, your donation has a multiple impact. Many of these agencies, while trying to meet increasing needs, are experiencing cutbacks in their sources of income. Those are some of the reasons that in many hometowns across America and in our county, the United Way is what matters.
Our agencies work to keep their costs low and the United Way campaign is the most efficient and effective way of fundraising. Over 75 United Way volunteers work tirelessly to raise funds throughout our community.
When those gifts are added together, the difference is phenomenal! Won’t you please join in this effort to make lives better right here in our local area by returning the enclosed pledge card with a generous donation? You can make a difference!
Kay Dell’Antonio
Campaign Chair
Wilson Fisher
Campaign Co-Chair