- American Red Cross, Mid-Central PA Chapter
- Bigler YMCA
- Catholic Charities
- Children’s Aid Society
- Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging
- Clearfield Co. League on Social Services
- Clfd./Jeff. Community Mental Health Center
- Clearfield Swimming Pool Association
- Crossroads, Inc.
- Curwensville Community Center
- Curwensville Library
- Goodwill Industries
- Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania
- Young People Who Care
- Life Line Pregnancy Services
- Mid-State Literacy Council
- Pentz Run Youth Services
- Salvation Army
- School Health Fund
- Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library
- YMCA, Clearfield Community
United Way 23 Member Agencies
