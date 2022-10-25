  • American Red Cross, Mid-Central PA Chapter
  • Bigler YMCA
  • Catholic Charities
  • Children’s Aid Society
  • Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging
  • Clearfield Co. League on Social Services
  • Clfd./Jeff. Community Mental Health Center
  • Clearfield Swimming Pool Association
  • Crossroads, Inc.
  • Curwensville Community Center
  • Curwensville Library
  • Goodwill Industries
  • Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania
  • Young People Who Care
  • Life Line Pregnancy Services
  • Mid-State Literacy Council
  • Pentz Run Youth Services
  • Salvation Army
  • School Health Fund
  • Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library
  • YMCA, Clearfield Community

