Squirrel Tails for Trout has announced two huge trout stockings for Saturday, May 7 and Thursday, May 12.
The stocking on May 7 will be held at Buck’s Pizza at 11 a.m. in Clearfield. Bring the family.
The second event will be held at the Curwensville VFW on River Street. Both stockings will stock the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The following are sponsors: Arborpros LLC Sam Holland; Sapp Bros. truck stop; Grampian Lions Club; Pizza Hut Clearfield; Rainbow Car Wash at I80, Clearfield Square and Hyde bridge locations; Pub & Grub; Gio’s Barbecue; Champion’s Choice; John J. Moriarty of Clearfiel dand Robert M. Dreibelbis of Snow Shoe.
For more information call Pat Domico at 814-236-3621 and remember to take a kid fishing.