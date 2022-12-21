STATE COLLEGE — Centre Foundation recently selected 34 local organizations to receive grants from their annual Field-of-Interest grant program, totaling more than $139,000.
Each September, organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from these 16 unique endowment funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
The grants will fund a variety of programs that focus on education, health and social services, animal welfare, youth development, and the performing arts.
“Field-of-Interest endowment funds are a wonderful opportunity for donors to support their passions and the needs of the community every year,” said Molly Kunkel, Centre Foundation’s president and CEO.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to witness how local nonprofits can make a difference in Centre County with these grants.”
This year, the Ed and Charlene Friedman Family Fund was established to support health and human service programs that reduce poverty through physical and mental health, food, shelter, clothing, and/or education, particularly in emergency situations. Seven nonprofits will receive grants from this fund in order to address these needs.
One nonprofit that will receive a grant from this fund is Housing Transitions for their Center House Homeless Shelter. This organization provides housing programs and supportive services to those in need throughout Centre County.
The Philipsburg Area Fund supports Philipsburg-area nonprofit organizations and programs. This year, $1,953 will be divided between two organizations:
- Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc. will receive $750 to support a storyteller performance at Philipsburg Heritage Days.
- Tides, Inc. will receive $1,203 to provide grief and loss support groups in Philipsburg schools.