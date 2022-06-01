CURWENSVILLE — Anderson Creek Watershed Association has plans for another trout stocking in Curwensville on Friday, June 3.
Starting around 6:30 p.m., members will stock fish at Irvin Park, then moving on to Anderson Creek at the Pike Township building in Curwensville and possibly a third site yet to be determined.
The stocking is again being held in Memory of Malcome Barnes who was a long time member of the watershed.
The ACWA is again collaborating with the Susquehanna Rod & Gun Club who are supplying fish from their fishing cooperative. The Rod & Gun Club will also be stocking the Susquehanna River in Curwensville at this time.
“The ACWA members are seeking donations for future stockings and are still collecting aluminum cans to support this project,” according to Secretary Karen Belin.
Donations can be mailed to the ACWA, P.O. Box 53, Curwensville PA 16833. Cans can be dropped off or picked up by calling Garry Harman at 814-236-2572.