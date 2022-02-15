BELLEFONTE — With spring just around the corner, the Centre County Conservation District is now accepting orders for the annual Tree Seedling Sale. Proceeds from the sale are utilized to sponsor environmental education programs, including the annual Centre County Envirothon and the Conservation Poster Contest.
Seedling varieties include Balsam Fir (Cooks Blue), Douglas Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, Sugar Maple, Scarlet Oak, White Flowering Dogwood, Spicebush, Elderberry, and Highbush Blueberry.
Trees are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings.
Fruit tree varieties include: Apple Tree Package: Royal Court and Galarina (one of each for pollination); Pear Tree Package: Shenandoah and Sunrise (one of each for pollination); Plum Tree Package: Shiro and Satsuma (one of each for pollination); Redhaven Peach, Cresthaven Peach, and Flavortop Nectarine. The fruit trees are bare root averaging four to six feet in height.
For an order form, visit the Centre County Conservation District website at www.centrecountypa.gov/conservation or call (814) 355-6817. Order forms and payment must be received before March 30.