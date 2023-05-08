PHILIPSBURG — Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1036 of Philipsburg has congratulated its winners for 2022 at the ARD regional awards ceremony held in Altoona April 28.
Jessica G. was recognized as a regional winner for the highest weight loss in her division. She lost over 60 pounds in one year.
Dawn P. was recognized as the chapter Queen, Regional Queen and Pennsylvania State Runner-up for losing the most weight as a graduate to Keep Pounds Off Sensibly.
Dawn lost over 70 pounds total on her journey to KOPS.
Two KOPS members were recognized for staying below their goal weight all year. Judy Y. has maintained her weight loss for over 10 years.
Carol R. has maintained her weight loss for over 20 years. Lori D. was recognized as a graduate to KOPS for meeting her goal weight and losing 60 pounds. The chapter club was runner-up for the region in average weight loss per member for the year.
Our club currently has 14 members and seven are at their goal weight. Of those, three reached their goal last year. If you are interested in learning how TOPS can help you reach your goals, the group meets on Thursday evening with weigh-in starting at 4:30 p.m. and meetings starting at 5:15 p.m. at Marion Court Apartments, 122 E. Presqueisle St., Room B in Philipsburg.
TOPS Club, Inc. is an international weight loss support group that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
For more information or to find a meeting near you, visit TOPS.org or contact regional manager Kathy Bartel wkbartel@roadrunner.com.