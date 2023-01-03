Clearfield Boy Scout Troop 9’s December Court of Honor invokes more than just Christmas-time visions of sugar plums dancing in the heads of Troop 9 scouts. The annual holiday gathering of scouts and their families also means good food, Christmas gifts, and of course, the new ranks and merit badges Scouts have earned that are the hallmark of any court of honor gathering.
The troop gathered on Thursday, Dec. 29 for that very purpose. A hearty meal was enjoyed by all before the ceremony began. In front of an audience of over 100 people, Senior Patrol Leader Camden Gormont opened the court of honor with a flag ceremony. Scoutmaster Mike Vaow then began recognizing scouts for their advancements including merit badges and ranks, all of which were earned since summer camp.
Cubmaster John Mayersky distributed the cub scout awards that had been earned. The final item of the court of honor program was awarding Nicholas Thorp with the Scout Spirit Award for 2022.
The annual award is bestowed on the troop’s “top scout” based on his participation in troop activities, demonstration of Scout skills, and continuing advancement success.