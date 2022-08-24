The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging celebrates 45 years of service to the community this year, in concurrence with the 27th Annual Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction. The auction and 45th Anniversary Celebration are planned for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Copper Cork Event Center (former Knights of Columbus) at 512 Arnold Ave. in Clearfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

This year, on-line and in-person bidding options will again be offered. On-line bidding opens Sept. 26 and closes at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Silent auction bidding also ends at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the event. Text CCAAA22 to 76278 to register. Guests attending the live auction are also asked to bring their smart phone or tablet to bid on items.

