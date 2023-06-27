This week’s Corner Concert features the band “Lone Crow Rebellion” playing blues and rock originals as well as classic favorites.
The Corner Concert Series happens weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Every Friday night from 7 until 9 p.m.
Local musicians perform under the oak trees next to the river in Lower Witmer Park, downtown Clearfield.
Next week, July 7, “Temptation Alley” will perform a wide variety of favorite tunes.
Grab something to eat at any of local restaurants and bring a lawn chair to enjoy some talented performers under the gazebo.
All shows start at 7 p.m. every Friday night unless postponed by rain. Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for updates.
This year’s sponsor is Swisher Concrete Products of Clearfield.