The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, with locations in Clearfield and Frenchville, is making it more convenient than ever for area seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Nurses at the clinic are offering in-home vaccinations for qualifying senior citizens, free of charge. This service is offered in partnership with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.

Clearfield County is now among 13 Pennsylvania counties with high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with an average of 27 new cases reported in the county each day.

