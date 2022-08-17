The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, with locations in Clearfield and Frenchville, is making it more convenient than ever for area seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Nurses at the clinic are offering in-home vaccinations for qualifying senior citizens, free of charge. This service is offered in partnership with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.
Clearfield County is now among 13 Pennsylvania counties with high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with an average of 27 new cases reported in the county each day.
The coronavirus has been identified as the cause of 360 deaths in the county. The CDC marks Clearfield County’s vaccination rate at 51 percent of the total 78,304 residents. The Mayo Clinic warns that individuals who are older in age are at a greater risk of serious symptoms, with those aged 85 and older at the highest risk.
Qualifying, home-bound seniors, or those who find it difficult to travel, are asked to call the clinic at 814-765-2695 to be placed on a list for the next round of in-home vaccinations. A date will be chosen for administering vaccines once the list is filled.
Clinic staff will then follow up with those who signed up to schedule an appointment.