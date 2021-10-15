The Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield held its annual art show to recognize and award the talented artists in the area. The judge for the SRACC Juried Art show for 2021 was the talented Clearfield native, Gretchen Passmore.
Passmore is a student of the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Calif. She is skilled in charcoal, sketching, digital, graphic and portrait art. Passmore enjoys all art mediums; however, her focus is 2D animation, storyboarding and digital-related to her future occupation.
Passmore credits her professors for teaching light, shadowing, perspective and proportion to bring her art to life. However, Passmore enjoys sports from a different view, focusing on movement, form and posture.
Passmore’s time at college has been hectic. In addition to her primary and more focused areas of study, Passmore was chosen for the lead in “Copic Marker,” an animated series, and an animated series titled “Hello, I’m Steve” that is still in production. Passmore has done commissioned work with graphic art, portrait art and animation.
The 2021 Juried Art Show winners are as follows.
2D Photo:
- Best of Show & 1st place winner –Carolyn Shiffhouer for “Forest Cathedral”
- 2nd place – Tammy Young for “Kinzua Ruins”
- 3rd place – Tammy Young for “Life in a Droplet”
3D Artwork:
- 1st place –Martha Bloom for “Dots Make the Cat”
- 2nd place – Gary Holt for “The Forest Dragon”
- 3rd place – Anju Jolly for “Mother & Child”
2D Artwork:
- 1st place –Gloria Rowles for Belgian
- 2nd place – Mariann Fyda for “Making of 101 W. 87th”
- 3rd place –Linda Shultz for “Clearfield Riverwalk”
SRACC invites the public to attend a reception planned for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at the art center on Market Street next to the Ritz movie theater.