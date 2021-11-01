According to Nancy Pinto at the Clearfield Area United Way, the State Employee Combined Appeal Campaign, which is Pennsylvania’s annual combined charitable giving campaign for employees, is underway and wraps up soon.
“We have delivered information to nearby state agencies and local coordinators. This annual campaign is where employees have the opportunity to donate to any of hundreds of participating non-profit agencies,” Pinto explained.
The annual campaign, which runs from September through early November, gives employees the opportunity to donate by signing up for a payroll deduction, or contributing via credit card, check, cash or money order. This year, commonwealth employees who have access to employee self service can also support SECA by pledging online at www.myWorkplace.state.pa.us.
Non-ESS users will continue to pledge using the paper forms and resource guides. Also, employees who choose to make a one-time donation by check still must use paper forms. Ample quantities of forms will be made available to all agencies. For more informatoin or to request assistance with online pledging, contact the HR Service Center, available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 866.377.2672.