CURWENSVILLE — The Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation and Starr Hill Winery are pleased to announce the release of a new white wine, called Foundation. A portion of the sales will be donated to the 501(c)(3) Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation to help advance their mission of helping members and families of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
“We are honored to have the ability to be part of the continuous fundraising of the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation. The new wine Foundation will be sold at all of our retail stores inside Walmart and will be showcased at our more than 75 off-site Pennsylvania wine shows. We have been part of many local nonprofit organizations raising much needed funds for the specific causes and look forward to collaborating with the PNGAS,” said Kenn Starr, president of Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery.
Ken Starr Sr. learned the art of making wine by his father’s side in 1952. He started making wine on his own from 1966 to 1977. In 1994, he purchased property in Curwensville and planted 12 vines. By 1998, there were 3,000 vines.
“We want to thank everyone at Starr Hill Winery for this great opportunity,” said Chad Rettew, executive director, Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation. “The funds raised through the sales of Foundation wine will be put to good use by the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation.”
Established in 1990, the Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation raises funds to support the Guard 2 Guard program designed to help members in need, as well as tuition scholarships to deserving members.