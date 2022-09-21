PHILIPSBURG — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 406 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg will host a Tea and Quilt Display on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Parish House. This is a new venture for the ECW of St. Paul’s.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling 814-342-1582, 814-342-2940 or 814-342-0227.

