PHILIPSBURG — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 406 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg will host a Tea and Quilt Display on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Parish House. This is a new venture for the ECW of St. Paul’s.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling 814-342-1582, 814-342-2940 or 814-342-0227.
The quilt display will be held first from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the seating for tea at 3 p.m. for those who have purchased tickets.
Please arrive promptly by 3 p.m. if attending the tea because there are different courses.
Those who wish to only view the quilts can visit any time between 1 and 3 p.m.
Free will donations may be made in the nave where the quilts will be displayed.
Those who wish to display a quilt are asked to complete a presentation form containing the following information: Name of the quilter; who the quilt was made for; when the quilt was made; pattern name; and any other details the presenter wishes to include.
Items for display will be received at St. Paul’s Parish House on 4th St. on Friday, Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 –10 a.m. For more information email Lora Gauss at lorag1230@gmail.com.