The money raffle winners from the St. Patrick’s Day Bazaar held at St. Francis School on March 20 have been announced.
The winner of the $10,000 grand prize was Colleen Anderson.
The five $500 winners on the large raffle were Pio DiSalvo, Mike and Shirley Zakutney, Tonya Bloom, Jackie Laskowsky, and a group ticket of Mary Fetzer, Kenn Starr, Mike Kassab, and Mary Jane Rowles.
The winners of the Small Raffle were: $500 – Deb Garito and Gila Stucke; $250 – Addison Squires; $50 winners were Janice Greenland, Kathy Hale, Peg Ingram, Linda Thompson, and Ken Murray.