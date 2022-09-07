The Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield will hold its 39th Annual Juried Art Show the month of September. The show will be held in the CAST building and will be open for viewing for the attendees of the CAST production of Steel Magnolias the first two weeks.

The general public is invited Sept. 23, 24 and 30 and Oct. 1 from 5-8 p.m. and Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m. On Oct. 2 there will be a reception with awards to be handed out at 2 p.m.

