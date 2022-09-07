The Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield will hold its 39th Annual Juried Art Show the month of September. The show will be held in the CAST building and will be open for viewing for the attendees of the CAST production of Steel Magnolias the first two weeks.
The general public is invited Sept. 23, 24 and 30 and Oct. 1 from 5-8 p.m. and Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m. On Oct. 2 there will be a reception with awards to be handed out at 2 p.m.
This year’s juror is Sarah Kipp. Kipp received her BFA from Penn State in 2001 and MFA from Queens College in 2004, both in painting and drawing. Kipp believes in the transformative power of art and its ability to make the world a better place.
Kipp has exhibited her work throughout New York, as well as in galleries in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Galway, Ireland. She has worked as the exhibitions coordinator for HUB-Robeson Galleries at Penn State University since 2013.