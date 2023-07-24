GINTER — The 20th annual Denny Merrey Memorial Shoot for the Magic Sporting Clays Competition was held June 9 at Warriors Mark Wingshooting Lodge in Ginter, raising approximately $48,000 for Children’s Aid Society’s Youth Mentoring.
Eighteen teams of four shooters navigated a challenging clays course and enjoyed a day filled with games of chance, a live auction, awards and great food.
Lee Industries took home the championship once again with a team score of 355.
AAA Class winning team was Stifel –O’Leary, Piccolo, Launer & Fledderman Wealth Management Group with a score of 335.
AA Class winning team was Askari Associates.
A Class winner was Pennsylvania Grain Processing LLC No. 2.
In the individual category, there was a repeat of last year’s tie for High Overall Shooter between Chip Good and Mick Markle on the Lee Industries team, both with a score of 94. Good ended up with the title after a long run count tiebreaker.
High Female Shooter went to Felicity Reams of the Jr. Land/Jr. Coal team with a score of 41.
Since its inception, the annual event has raised over $562,000.
2023 major sponsors included:
- Catering and Gold Sponsor – CNB Bank
- Gold Sponsors – Askari Associates, Grice Gun Shop, Lee Industries, JJ Powell, Jr. Land/Jr. Coal, Lezzer Lumber Company, Soult Wholesale Company, and Stoltz Family Dealerships
- Silver Sponsors – Johnson Machine Company, O’Leary Piccolo, Launer & Fledderman Wealth Management Group, Snappy’s
Plans are underway for next year’s event, scheduled for June 7, 2024. For information about how to get involved or to learn more about Children’s Aid Society or Youth Mentoring please email info@childaid.org, call 814-765-2686, or visit us at www.childaid.org.
Gun Raffle Winners: SCCYCPX-1 9 mm — Kenneth Shepler, Ruger LCP II 380 ACP – Marvin Miller, Mosberg Patriot 22” –Earl Frantz, Sacage Axis II XP 22” –Gerald Sample, Ruger 204 22” – Tim Ruffner.