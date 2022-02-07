STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Orchid Room, Gardens Restaurant, of the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Boulevard, State College, beginning at noon.
The SAR will be holding its annual luncheon in celebration and honor of the birthday of our Nation’s first President, George Washington.
The featured speaker will be Andrew Lick, president of the PA Association of the Sons of the American Revolution. Lick will speak on his journey in the SAR over the last decade, the mission of the SAR and its importance in American society, and the SAR’s involvement with the planning in the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence which will take place in 2026.
Cost or the luncheon is $15.50 per person.
Anyone who is interested in the Revolutionary War and has a Revolutionary War ancestor is invited to attend. For more information, contact SAR Centre County Chapter President Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.