STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Orchid Room, Gardens Restaurant, of the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Blvd., State College, beginning at noon.
The SAR will be holding its annual luncheon in honor of our nation’s veterans and Veterans Day.
The featured speaker will be David O. Smith, who is a member of the George Washington Chapter of the Virginia Society in Alexandria, Va.
Compatriot Smith will speak on “The Armstrong Brothers: One Pennsylvania Family’s Contribution to Victory in the American Revolution.”
Mr. Smith wrote a book on the subject. He says that the subject will be of particular interest to all Pennsylvania compatriots for three reasons. First, the Armstrong brothers lived on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near what is now Muncy, Lycoming County.
Second, the subject matter amounts to a history of the Pennsylvania Line during all eight years of the Revolution.
Third, will be a detail of the impact of the Revolution on the Pennsylvania frontier after the British loyalists and their Indian allies carried out the Wyoming Massacre in 1778.
Anyone interested in the Revolutionary War and has a Revolutionary War ancestor is invited to attend.
For more information, contact SAR Centre County Chapter President Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.