STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Orchid Room, Gardens Restaurant, of the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Blvd., State College, beginning at noon.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Jean Lee, who will speak on “The Adventures of John Washington, The Great-Grandfather of George Washington of Mount Vernon.”
Luncheon orders will be taken from the menu provided.
For more information, contact SAR Centre County Chapter President Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.