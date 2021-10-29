STATE COLLEGE — Solar United Neighbors (SUN) with its local partners is hosting a Solar Tour in Centre County on Nov. 7, 2021 from 1–3 p.m. This event is free and open to all community members in Centre County. You will have the ability to see and talk to the homeowners about their installations including rooftop solar, ground mount solar, electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage.
This event will be a great opportunity to ask questions directly to someone who has already gone through the process, and you can also learn about the Centre County Solar and EV Charger Coop.
The Solar Tour include six homes in the following neighborhoods:
- State College
- Oak Hall
- Philipsburg
- Bellefonte
- Stormstown
To learn more and register, visit http://solarunitedneighbors.org/SolarTourCentreCounty.