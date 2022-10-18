Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library will sponsor a book talk designed especially for youth and middle-school aged teens on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m.
Clearfield native Scott Stephens, now of Pittsburgh, will talk about his new book, “Blast Force Genesis” and speak about how a nearly life-long love of comic books and superheroes sparked his interest in writing the book.
“He will talk to teens about what interests them as readers,” Director Lisa Coval said, adding, “We are excited to welcome him. We hope this is something teens will be interested in.”
Stephens will also bring a display showing some of the drawings he did as a middle and high school student.
Stephens will also have copies of his book for sale. The cost is $12.99 per copy.