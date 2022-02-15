The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has announced the list of memorials and honors received at the end of 2021.
In memory of:
- Nicholas Casher, by Caleb Graham and Bonnie Jordan
- Rebecca Raling, by Mae Whitehill
- Virginia (DeCasper) Taylor, by Joyce Fletcher
- Bonnie (Henchbarger) Powell, by Joyce Fletcher
- C. William Polkinghorn, by Joyce Fletcher
- Florence Faulkner, by Joyce Fletcher
- Levina “Vi” Robbins, by Tom and Sue Straw
- Rosalie Pierce, by Ron and Jacque Boyles; Dick & Betty Barklay
- Terrance L. O’Connor, by Robert and Lori Dotts
- Frances P. Beightol, by Sam and Kathy Timchak
- Arbutus Irwin, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
- Mike Rumsky, by Dick and Linda Greslick
- Helen L. Kephart, by Glen Richey Sportsmen’s Association
- Mary Neeper, by Dan and Cynthia Russell
- Virginia Spencer, by RES Coal, LLC.
- Catherine (Bowers) Irwin, by Joyce E. Fletcher
- Kirk High, by Joyce E. Fletcher, Class of 1959
- Ashlee Kavelak, by Lezzer Lumber Employees
- Robert Miholic, by Burt & Pat Henchbarger; Card Club
- Cecelia Kelly, by Mary Jane Rowles
- Peter Carfley, by Jody Yost
- Cindy Clark, by Elmo Irwin Family; Dick & Linda Greslick
- Pat Kobel, by Fullington Bus Company
- Thomas S. Cross, Jr.. by Kurtz Brothers Office Employees
- Verna J. Thompson, by Deanna F. Owens
- Thresa R. Yeager, by Deanna F. Owens
- Drena Pry, by Carl and Carol Peterson; Marcella’s Strength Exercise Class
- William Porter, by Mary Ann and Rem Jackson
- David W. Graham, Sr., by Mary Ann and Rem Jackson
- Patricia Rummings, by Joyce Haney Shirey
- Doug Shimmel, by Douglas Explosives, Inc.
- Martha Helen Peterson, by Al and Pat Hughes; Carl and Carol Peterson; Graystone Court –Clearfield; Ray and Peggy Mullen
- Helen Shimmel Peterson, by Carole Peterson Sooy.