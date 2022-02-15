The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has announced the list of memorials and honors received at the end of 2021.

In memory of:

  • Nicholas Casher, by Caleb Graham and Bonnie Jordan
  • Rebecca Raling, by Mae Whitehill
  • Virginia (DeCasper) Taylor, by Joyce Fletcher
  • Bonnie (Henchbarger) Powell, by Joyce Fletcher
  • C. William Polkinghorn, by Joyce Fletcher
  • Florence Faulkner, by Joyce Fletcher
  • Levina “Vi” Robbins, by Tom and Sue Straw
  • Rosalie Pierce, by Ron and Jacque Boyles; Dick & Betty Barklay
  • Terrance L. O’Connor, by Robert and Lori Dotts
  • Frances P. Beightol, by Sam and Kathy Timchak
  • Arbutus Irwin, by Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
  • Mike Rumsky, by Dick and Linda Greslick
  • Helen L. Kephart, by Glen Richey Sportsmen’s Association
  • Mary Neeper, by Dan and Cynthia Russell
  • Virginia Spencer, by RES Coal, LLC.
  • Catherine (Bowers) Irwin, by Joyce E. Fletcher
  • Kirk High, by Joyce E. Fletcher, Class of 1959
  • Ashlee Kavelak, by Lezzer Lumber Employees
  • Robert Miholic, by Burt & Pat Henchbarger; Card Club
  • Cecelia Kelly, by Mary Jane Rowles
  • Peter Carfley, by Jody Yost
  • Cindy Clark, by Elmo Irwin Family; Dick & Linda Greslick
  • Pat Kobel, by Fullington Bus Company
  • Thomas S. Cross, Jr.. by Kurtz Brothers Office Employees
  • Verna J. Thompson, by Deanna F. Owens
  • Thresa R. Yeager, by Deanna F. Owens
  • Drena Pry, by Carl and Carol Peterson; Marcella’s Strength Exercise Class
  • William Porter, by Mary Ann and Rem Jackson
  • David W. Graham, Sr., by Mary Ann and Rem Jackson
  • Patricia Rummings, by Joyce Haney Shirey
  • Doug Shimmel, by Douglas Explosives, Inc.
  • Martha Helen Peterson, by Al and Pat Hughes; Carl and Carol Peterson; Graystone Court –Clearfield; Ray and Peggy Mullen
  • Helen Shimmel Peterson, by Carole Peterson Sooy.

Tags

Trending Food Videos