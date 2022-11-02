LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments recently welcomed Kahla Lukens as a Program Assistant in the Community Development Program.
Lukens has over 12 years of experience in human resources, administrative assistance and customer service. She previously worked as the human resources information systems specialist at Susquehanna University. She began her career as a typist for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation. She is a 2004 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School.
SEDA-COG is a community and economic development agency in Lewisburg and is one of seven Local Development Districts in Pennsylvania. SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in the 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives.