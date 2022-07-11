PHILIPSBURG — Join the Emily Whitehead Foundation for a special hometown screening of “Of Medicine and Miracles” at the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg on July 14 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 and are available first come, first served. Children 12 and under are free.
This feature documentary, directed by Academy-Award winner Ross Kauffman and produced by Academy-Award nominee Robin Honan, highlights the incredible story of Dr. Carl June, Dr. Stephan Grupp, Emily Whitehead and the teams at Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia coming together to make medical history with the development of CAR T-cell therapy.
“Of Medicine and Miracles” premiered in June 2022 at the Tribeca Film Festival.