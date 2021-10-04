AUSTIN — The eighth annual First Fork Festival is lining up to be the best one yet. On Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sinnemahoning State Park, dozens of local authors, artists and artisans will be showcasing their talents amidst a backdrop of full autumn color in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The First Fork Festival provides a unique opportunity to shop for gifts or pick up something special while enjoying the beautiful fall weather in the First Fork Valley. High quality art and photography, local handcrafted items and collectibles, and a variety of local foods will be available for sale. On-going demonstrations and hands-on interpretive activities throughout the day make this festival fun for the entire family.
As a highlight of the festival, special guest, singer and songwriter, Van Wagner, will take the stage from 1-2 p.m. in front of the Wildlife Center. A native of the Danville area, Wagner has performed musical storytelling all over the world and has been featured in several film productions. With a little bit of music, a little bit of laughter and lot of culture, Wagner’s entertaining program will take listeners on a journey through Pennsylvania’s rural heritage and remind listeners of why they should be proud to be from Pennsylvania. Including favorite originals like: North of 80, Crosscut Saw, Woolrich Coat, Where the Bears Dance and more, Wagner’s engaging presentation is sure to delight audiences of all ages.
Other highlights of the 2021 First Fork Festival include, live demonstrations include blacksmithing and flintknapping with Robbie Ickes, hiking stick carving with Nelson Haas and local history presented by state park educators.
Joining the festival for the first time this year is local author and movie producer, Gale Largey, showing his video Austin Disaster 1911, and selling autographed copies of his latest production featuring Nessmuk — the foremost environmentalist/naturalist from the Pennsylvania Wilds.
This community-focused admission-free event takes place at the Sinnemahoning State Park Office and Wildlife Center, just off state Route 872 in Grove Township, Cameron County, 14 miles south of Austin.
Those with questions about the festival or other programs at Sinnemahoning State Park should contact the park’s office at 814-647-8961 or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov. Information is also available on the park’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sinnemahoningSP.