The Salvation Army of Clearfield is sponsoring children’s after school programs.
The ARK of Learning, educational enrichment program, is held two days a week at the service and worship center located at 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Children age four to 12 attend Tuesdays from 3:30-6 p.m. Participants will receive homework assistance and dinner and be able to participate in arts and crafts, music and more.
Teens, age 13-17 meet Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.
For additional information or to register contact Linda at 814-765-4981.