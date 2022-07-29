Penn State Master Gardeners are volunteers with a keen interest in gardening, helping others and a desire to learn new gardening techniques. According to the Penn State Extension 2020-2021 Master Gardener report, 3,176 active Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteers completed 175,821 volunteer hours at a value of $4,715,816.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program, coordinated by Penn State Cooperative Extension, provides horticultural training to interested individuals in exchange for a commitment of volunteer time.
A Master Gardener completes a minimum of 40 classroom hours in subjects such as entomology, botany, soil science, pesticide safety, plant propagation and communication skills. This training is provided by extension and non-extension professionals with extensive knowledge and experience.
To be considered for the Master Gardener training program, an application and interview is required. Once a person has been accepted into the training program, the Master Gardener apprentice pays a nominal fee of $200 for program materials and manual.
This year’s training begins in October and continues Thursdays from 6-8:45 p.m. through March. Classes are live virtual via Zoom and recorded so they are able to be viewed later if necessary.
The Master Gardener program in Clearfield County was officially relaunched in March 2021. Master Gardeners assumed planting and maintenance of the vegetable demonstration garden at the extension office. Seeds and plants were donated by local organizations and community members. Produce grown and harvested included tomatoes, corn, peppers, squash, carrots and broccoli. More than 800 pounds of vegetables, valued at $1,280, was harvested during the growing season and donated on a rotating basis to Clearfield County Food Bank and the Grampian Ministerial Food Pantry. Master Gardeners volunteered over 83 hours in the demonstration garden.
The Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program supports the outreach mission of Penn State Extension by utilizing unbiased research-based information to educate the public and our communities on best practices in sustainable horticulture and environmental stewardship. It welcomes everyone with an interest in educating the public and serving the community to join it in reaching its goal.