Pictured is some of the produce grown in the Clearfield Penn State Extension Office’s demonstration garden.

Penn State Master Gardeners are volunteers with a keen interest in gardening, helping others and a desire to learn new gardening techniques. According to the Penn State Extension 2020-2021 Master Gardener report, 3,176 active Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteers completed 175,821 volunteer hours at a value of $4,715,816.

The Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program, coordinated by Penn State Cooperative Extension, provides horticultural training to interested individuals in exchange for a commitment of volunteer time.

