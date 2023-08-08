The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.
The Red Cross needs donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donation opportunities in the region include:
Aug. 14 — VFW Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 — Best Western Conference Center, 82 N. Park Pl., DuBois, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 31 — Clearfield Vol. Fire Co., 108 E. Cherry St., Clearfield, 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Sept 5. — DuBois Area YMCA, Parkway Dr., DuBois, 12 noon to 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 — VFW Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield, 12 noon to 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 — Trinity United Methodist Church Reed Hall, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 — VFW Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 — Cottages at Christ the King Manor Community Center, 2 Cottage Ln., Dubois, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, 12 noon to 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 301 S. State St., DuBois, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th St., Philipsburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 12 — Penn State DuBois, College Place, DuBois, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 — VFW Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.