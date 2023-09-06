The American Red Cross has announced blood drives in the Progressland readership area for October. The need for blood is constant.
October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer patients rely on the generosity of donors to assure that blood is on the shelves when they require transfusions.
- Oct. 2 — Curwensville United Methodist Church basement, Curwensville, noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Oct. 9 — St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, DuBois, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Oct. 12 — Penn State DuBois Gym, DuBois, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Oct. 27 — DuBois Mall, Unit 22, DuBois, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — DuBois YMCA Gym, DuBois, 12 to 5:30 p.m.