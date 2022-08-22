KYLERTOWN — All members of the community are invited to attend a free presentation by the Pennsylvania State Police on how to avoid becoming the victim of scams. The program is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., in Kylertown.

Trooper Chandra Baughman will present information on how to identify scams run through phone calls, emails, the internet, and more, as well as tactics that can prevent individuals from becoming victims. Baughman cited a recent rise in such activity in the area, which makes learning how to identify threats and potential scams more important than ever.

