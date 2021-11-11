DUBOIS — A unique event is coming to the WPAL Fitness Center in Downtown DuBois on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Located at 37 East Long Ave., DuBois, the local Police Athletic League Facility will bring kids and cops together within the sport of boxing.
Penn State DuBois criminal justice students Layton Yarus, Brice Miller, and Cierra Hoffman are working diligently with WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty to host a fun event with local first responders. The purpose of this class was to discuss alternative ways of criminal justice.
One of these methods was community justice. The idea strives to get the community engaged with all parties of the justice system. As a group, the students felt that an event of this nature would be a starting point for the DuBois Area to practice community justice.
“This is what our gym is all about, so we loved Layton’s idea.”
Beatty said, “We need to help our kids get to know the local Police Officers. They are on our side out there. This event was the perfect way to bring everyone together in a safe place for a great workout.”
Yarus said, “We want the youth to have a positive perception of our local officers. Having our first responders present, working out with the kids, and informing them of their everyday jobs will result in a positive outcome, not only for the participants, but the reputation of the officers from a community perspective as well.”
Kids from the area will get to engage with local police officers through a boxing workout hosted by USA Boxing Coaches James Hoy and Randy Strickland of the 412 and 814 National Teams. Officers from the DuBois and Sandy Township Police Departments will join the workouts with the kids and afterwards share what a day in the life as a police officer is actually like.
Miller said, “Building a strong bond between the youth and local officers is something we value. The goal of this event is to strengthen this bond with a fun and engaging experience, as well as giving participants a great workout.”
There are a limited number of spaces available. Pre-register by calling (814) 299-7640 or by emailing info@wpal.org. You can also “like” the page on Facebook to stay up to date on this event and others, at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.