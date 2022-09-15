State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 27 at 8:53 p.m. on Curtin St./Logan St. in Osceola Mills, Sierra Bratton, 22 of Osceola Mills was found to be operating a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
On Sept. 4 at 8:50 a.m. on the 700 block of Good Street in Houtzdale Borough, a unknown individual spray painted profanity on two vehicles and urinated in a gas tank belonging to a 44-year-old Houtzdale woman and 56-year-old Houtzdale woman. Anyone with direct information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Sept. 7 at 9:31 a.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway/Troy Hill Road in Morris Township, Aaron Barton, 41, of Morrisdale was in possession of an altered inspection sticker during the course of a traffic stop. Criminal charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Sept. 7 at 10:58 a.m. on the 600 block of Reed Street in Brisbin Borough, an unknown individual opened a Verizon Wireless account with the 64-year-old Brisbin male victim’s personal information. The victim received a bill for more than $9,000. Investigation is ongoing.
On Sept. 14 at 6:04 p.m. on the 1700 block of Doc Welker Road in Bradford Township, troopers responded for an altercation between Brian Dodge, 46, of Woodland, and a 54-year-old male and 80-year-old male, both of Woodland. Dodge admitted to intentionally mowing the victims’ field and stated he would stop. However, Dodge continuously threatened to tear down the victims’ no trespassing signs. Eventually a civil agreement was reached without criminal charges being needed. However, about 45 minutes later the victims contact PSP again and informed the trooper that Dodge drove to their residence and began yelling and screaming at the victims, threatening to fill in their ditch and cut down trees. Criminal charges of have been filed at District Court 46-3-03.
On Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. on the 100 block of Horton Street in Decatur Township, an unknown person disassembled a 30-foot long wooden ramp into a residence there belong to an 85-year-old Philipsburg female. It was determined that someone was given permission to take the wood. There was no crime committed.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 14 on Elk Run Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Punxsutawney, contact was made with a 32-year-old Mahaffey man for having active warrants. While interacting with the male, he was found to be in possession of controlled substances and suspected of being DUI. Investigation continues.