Plans underway for 26th Annual Charity Auction

The 2021 auction committee is collecting donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 26th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction. This year’s auction will be held both LIVE, and virtually and participants can view the auction items online now.
There are two different ways to access the auction:
- via the agency website at www.ccaaa.net; click on the Auction Link located on the home page
- text CCAAA21 to 76278. You will receive several text messages asking questions to register, follow through the process and then receive a link to the site. There will also be a link to the site through CCAAA’s Facebook page.
Admission tickets to the live event are on sale now by visiting the CCAAA website or stopping by either the Clearfield office on 2nd Street, or Curwensville office on Cooper Road. The cost is $10 per person, and includes hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. Join CCAAA live at the Copper Cork Event Center to enjoy the fun of games and shopping or shop from the comfort of home.
CCAAA will have the following only available the night of the auction: Treasure Case, 50/50 Chance, Charity Bingo, Lottery Board Raffle, and the Red & Blue Card Games (must be present to win).
On Oct. 8 the Silent Auction will open online and participants will have 10 days prior to the auction to start bidding. Once the landing page is reached, view sponsors, learn about Anne S. Thacik, donate, and, of course, view the items offered.
For those not already registered, there will be a button there to register as well. Registration is free but all participants must register to participate.
The night of the auction, Thursday, Oct. 21, there will be a live auction at the Copper Cork Event Center located on Arnold Avenue in Clearfield from 6 to 8 p.m. with Matt Day, and Pat and Stephanie Errigo. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Winners of “Cash & Prize Extravaganza Raffle” will be drawn with a live feed on Facebook at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, email rvaughn@ccaaa.net, and type Auction in the subject line.
CCAAA is opening “Spotlight” items soon for early bidding, and posting a link directly to them on the Facebook event page.