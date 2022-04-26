PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club will present Legally Blonde Jr. this Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m.
This musical adaptation is based on the 2001 popular movie starring Reese Witherspoon and the full Broadway production which starred Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods in 2007. The POHS Drama Club decided to bring this fun-filled show to their stage to celebrate the full return of live audiences to the theater.
This production follows the classic movie featuring Elle Woods, portrayed by sophomore Madeline Cartwright, who is president of Delta Nu Sorority for UCLA and is seriously in love with Warner Huntington III, played by sophomore Benjamin Coudriet. Unfortunately, Huntington breaks up with Woods, telling her he needs someone “serious” and is going to Harvard Law to pursue his degree.
Woods concocts a brilliant plan to win back Warner by applying to Harvard herself. With some help from her sorority sisters and the fraternity brothers, Woods wins over the Harvard admissions officers and is admitted. During her time at Harvard, she is put in her place by strict Professor Callahan, played by first timer sophomore Michael Rodriguez, and Warner’s new girlfriend Vivienne, portrayed by sophomore Isabella Paladina.
She finds help and confidence from her two unlikely allies Emmett Forrest, Callahan’s teaching assistant, portrayed by sophomore Nolan Hite, and her quirky stylist Paulette, played by senior Vanessa Harper. With her new-found confidence, Woods finds herself on the legal team to defend fitness guru Brooke Wyndham, played by sophomore Lenora Levonick, in her husband’s murder trial.
The production is under the direction of Lisa Shore Chorle and Assistant Director Lara Sharpless with Jenni Lazauskas as music director and with the volunteer help of McKenzie Moore as choreography consultant, costume coordinator and tech crew and Hannah Chorle as program editor, props coordinator and rehearsal prompter. The 65 member cast and crew of students have worked hard since January, and, despite adjusting to many scheduling conflicts, this talented group has put together a truly entertaining show.
The drama club’s veteran performers are also joined in this production by several athletes who have never acted, representing boys’ and girls’ golf, boys’ and girls’ soccer, football, cheerleading, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball, and boys’ and girls’ cross country and track. The cast also represents many clubs and activities in the school as well, including: Marching Band, Select Choir, Chorus, Academic Decathlon, Math Club, Debate Club, Illustrator’s club, and Skills USA.
Will Woods be able to win her first case? Will she win back her love Warner? Come find out and support the POHS Drama Club by attending Legally Blonde Jr. April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and May 1 at 3 p.m. at the POHS auditorium. $5 general admission tickets are available at the door on show nights.