Penn Highlands Clearfield, a campus of Penn Highlands DuBois, recently completed a $6 million renovation to its emergency department and is inviting the community to an open house event to view the new space before it opens and begins providing care.
The open house will be held on Thursday, April 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hospital, located at 809 Turnpike Ave. in Clearfield.
“We are excited to show the community the modernization which was designed to improve safety for our patients and their families,” said Rhonda Halstead, President of Penn Highlands Clearfield.
The tour will begin in the main lobby of the hospital and continue through the outpatient lab and into the emergency department. It will conclude with complimentary refreshments in the newly remodeled cafeteria.
Parking will be free. Assorted giveaways will be distributed to all open house visitors.