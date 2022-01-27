DuBOIS – The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement invites all members of the public to attend a performance by Brandon Martin, a multi-genre vocalist, composer, conductor, and music educator. Martin’s program, “A Voice of Justice” focuses on social justice as told through music, and features songs of hope and redemption with an eye toward educating and inspiring the audience. This free, public event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, in Hiller Auditorium.
Martin is currently a performer at Disney parks with the Voices of Liberty at Epcot, as well as with the Dapper Dans Barbershop Quartet at Magic Kingdom. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, and as a contestant on Showtime at the Apollo. In his program, he includes songs by popular artists including Bob Marley and John Legend.
This program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement as part of the Cultural Performing Arts and Lecture Series. Masks are required for all indoor activities. For more information contact Brittany at blm5191@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.