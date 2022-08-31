DUBOIS — The latest guidelines for the treatment of heart and lung diseases as well as the management of conditions that impact the heart and lungs will be presented during the 6th Annual Pulmonary and Cardiothoracic Conference hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare. The program will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Penn Stater Hotel in State College.
In addition to heart disease and lung disease, the conference will provide medical, nursing and ancillary staff with information related to cardiac surgery, genomics, obesity management, obstructive sleep apnea, COVID-19 and pharmacology. The agenda also includes a special session on understanding and managing generational differences in healthcare.