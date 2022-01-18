DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering patient service representatives the opportunity to advance to a clinical medical assistant position through a partnership with Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
PHH will pay the tuition for the 14-week PSR to MA program for PSRs who have a minimum of one year experience in a physician office and commit to working as a clinical MA for PHH for two years following completion of the program. In addition to paying for the program, PHH will pay the employee’s wages while in class and for the hours worked while not in class. Upon successful completion of the program and working clinically, the employee will receive a pay increase.
In the fall of 2021, six Penn Highlands Physician Network employees graduated from BCAT’s first accelerated Clinical Medical Assistant session. Two of the participants offered praise for the program.
“I completed the first round of the Accelerated Clinical Medical Assistant Program back in September,” said Tabitha McKay, MA, who is a floater between Penn Highlands Physician Network practices. “My advice to anyone considering going into the program is to do it! Through this program I was able to obtain an education to better myself. I am now able to excel in my job and be a valuable asset to my workplace and community.”
Stephanie Lansberry, MA, who provides care at Penn Highlands Center for Children’s Care in Clearfield, agrees. “It meant a lot to do this program. I am all for continued education and so to have an opportunity to further my career, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. There were times when I felt I wasn’t going be able to do it, but I continued to push through and made it. It was a decision I will never regret.”
The next session begins Feb. 1. For more information or an application, contact Jordan Eisman at JNEisman@phhealthcare.org.