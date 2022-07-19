Fineline Cabinets

Fineline Cabinets was the winning foursome at Eagles Ridge Golf Course in Curwensville.

 Submitted

DUBOIS — It was another successful year for the Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic. The 2022 event raised more than $140,000 to benefit patient care across the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

A total of 106 teams participated in the June 17 and 24 event at seven locations in Northwestern/Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania. Listed below are the courses and the first place winners.

